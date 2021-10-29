Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Announces Earnings Results

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 32.06%.
Shares of NASDAQ NFBK opened at $17.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $17.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.89 and a 200-day moving average of $16.57. The company has a market capitalization of $890.10 million, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.76.
In related news, Director Patrick Louis Ryan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total value of $82,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,296.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robin Lefkowitz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total value of $48,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $283,220 over the last quarter. 7.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on NFBK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 27th.
About Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)
Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its also involves in gathering of deposits and to a lesser extent, borrowing funds, and using such funds to originate multifamily real estate loans and commercial real estate loans, purchase investment securities including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, as well as deposit funds in other financial institutions.
