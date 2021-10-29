Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Announces Earnings Results

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 32.06%.

Shares of NASDAQ NFBK opened at $17.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $17.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.89 and a 200-day moving average of $16.57. The company has a market capitalization of $890.10 million, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.76.

In related news, Director Patrick Louis Ryan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total value of $82,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,296.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robin Lefkowitz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total value of $48,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $283,220 over the last quarter. 7.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFBK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 2nd quarter valued at $538,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 46,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NFBK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its also involves in gathering of deposits and to a lesser extent, borrowing funds, and using such funds to originate multifamily real estate loans and commercial real estate loans, purchase investment securities including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, as well as deposit funds in other financial institutions.

