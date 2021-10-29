Northland Securities Downgrades Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) to Market Perform

Northland Securities lowered shares of Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $23.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

BCOV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brightcove from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Brightcove from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.60.

BCOV stock opened at $9.40 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.81. Brightcove has a 12 month low of $9.20 and a 12 month high of $25.26. The company has a market cap of $383.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.79.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Brightcove had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $52.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Brightcove’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brightcove will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 14,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.39 per share, with a total value of $161,635.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 156,871 shares of company stock worth $1,773,264 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCOV. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Brightcove during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 8,643 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,738 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 138,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 30,460 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 674,793 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,576,000 after acquiring an additional 54,228 shares during the period. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

