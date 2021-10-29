Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Stock Position Reduced by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,745 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $15,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,517,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,912,139,000 after purchasing an additional 303,694 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 25.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,798,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,743,803,000 after acquiring an additional 974,433 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,459,549 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $891,170,000 after acquiring an additional 81,175 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 7.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $627,275,000 after acquiring an additional 119,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.5% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,317,527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $478,829,000 after acquiring an additional 32,161 shares during the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $358.64 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $282.88 and a 1 year high of $408.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $366.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $363.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 39.32%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.89 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.55%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $86,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total transaction of $319,915.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,659,222.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,597 shares of company stock worth $576,700 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NOC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $466.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $395.42.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

