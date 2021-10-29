Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Given New $350.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) had its price target cut by UBS Group from $380.00 to $350.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.41% from the company’s previous close.

NOC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Vertical Research lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Seaport Global Securities increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.42.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $358.64 on Friday. Northrop Grumman has a fifty-two week low of $282.88 and a fifty-two week high of $408.03. The firm has a market cap of $57.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $366.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $363.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.70. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman will post 24.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.35, for a total transaction of $169,834.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total value of $319,915.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,659,222.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,597 shares of company stock worth $576,700 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOC. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter worth about $5,643,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth about $60,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 19.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.6% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

