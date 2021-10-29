NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NovoCure by 17.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,890 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NovoCure by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in NovoCure by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 41,282 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,127 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of NovoCure by 10.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,117,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,205,168,000 after purchasing an additional 862,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVCR. Zacks Investment Research raised NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of NovoCure from $235.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of NovoCure from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of NovoCure from $215.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of NovoCure from $229.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.43.

Shares of NVCR opened at $101.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.86. NovoCure Limited has a 12-month low of $100.00 and a 12-month high of $232.76. The company has a current ratio of 9.00, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,034.39 and a beta of 1.18.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). NovoCure had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $133.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. NovoCure’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NovoCure news, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 26,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $3,752,386.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,482,253.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $25,019.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,806 shares of company stock valued at $4,358,568 in the last quarter. 4.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

