NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Price Target Cut to $195.00

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $235.00 to $195.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

NVCR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of NovoCure from $229.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $215.00 to $180.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of NovoCure in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a buy rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of NovoCure from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovoCure from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $180.43.

Get NovoCure alerts:

NovoCure stock opened at $101.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.77, a current ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. NovoCure has a 12-month low of $100.00 and a 12-month high of $232.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.60 and its 200 day moving average is $167.86. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of -2,034.39 and a beta of 1.18.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). NovoCure had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $133.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NovoCure will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NovoCure news, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $74,644.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,013 shares in the company, valued at $10,230,816.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 26,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $3,752,386.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,482,253.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,806 shares of company stock valued at $4,358,568. 4.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 5.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,619,135 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,133,717,000 after buying an additional 530,696 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 0.7% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,369,705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,088,478,000 after buying an additional 68,624 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 0.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,143,742 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,028,278,000 after buying an additional 26,118 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,519,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,446,218,000 after buying an additional 94,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 9.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,248,585 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $498,781,000 after buying an additional 200,689 shares in the last quarter. 74.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.