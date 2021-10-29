NULS Hits Market Capitalization of $56.55 Million (NULS)

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. One NULS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.57 or 0.00000908 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NULS has a total market capitalization of $56.55 million and approximately $17.30 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NULS has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001600 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.08 or 0.00070530 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.72 or 0.00071556 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.90 or 0.00095845 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,666.24 or 1.00278836 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,401.65 or 0.07043545 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00022016 BTC.

NULS was first traded on July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NULS’s official website is nuls.io . NULS’s official message board is nuls.community . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

