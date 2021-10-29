Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) Short Interest Down 71.4% in October

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 71.4% from the September 30th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $16.76. The company had a trading volume of 12,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,349. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.00. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a 1 year low of $15.63 and a 1 year high of $17.77.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.039 dividend. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

