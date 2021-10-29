Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 98,529 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 17.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 651,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,529 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $79,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atreides Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 127.8% in the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 951,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,339,000 after acquiring an additional 533,700 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 95.7% in the first quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,085,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,659,000 after acquiring an additional 530,600 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 7.1% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,600,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,335,000 after acquiring an additional 370,249 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,389,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,514,219,000 after buying an additional 340,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,977,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $974,950,000 after buying an additional 244,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Susan Daimler sold 23,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $2,219,016.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stanley B. Humphries sold 30,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total value of $2,798,951.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,001,181.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,999 shares of company stock valued at $6,593,264. 14.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:Z opened at $98.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.82. The company has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a PE ratio of 170.00 and a beta of 1.18. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.93 and a 52-week high of $208.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.41.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 3.70%.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

