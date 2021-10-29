Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,078,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 294,511 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $77,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 414.0% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 7,055.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,092 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SRCL opened at $67.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.07. Stericycle, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.63 and a 1 year high of $79.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 279.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Stericycle had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $672.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.66 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on SRCL shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

