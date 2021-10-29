Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 749,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 102,759 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $66,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Robert Half International by 199.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Robert Half International by 325.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Robert Half International by 282.9% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Robert Half International in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Robert Half International in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Robert Half International stock opened at $112.38 on Friday. Robert Half International Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.29 and a twelve month high of $114.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 7.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is currently 56.30%.

RHI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist boosted their target price on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Robert Half International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.71.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $1,009,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258,206 shares in the company, valued at $26,076,223.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

