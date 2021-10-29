Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $78.67 Million Stock Holdings in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,223,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,040 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.48% of SITE Centers worth $78,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SITE Centers during the second quarter valued at about $1,628,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in SITE Centers by 5.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,115,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,688,000 after acquiring an additional 105,571 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in SITE Centers during the second quarter valued at about $20,716,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in SITE Centers during the second quarter valued at about $4,409,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in SITE Centers by 69.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 276,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 113,400 shares during the period. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SITC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SITE Centers from $15.75 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on SITE Centers from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet raised SITE Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp increased their price target on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on SITE Centers in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.89.

NYSE SITC opened at $16.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. SITE Centers Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $17.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.92 and a 200-day moving average of $15.25. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.80 and a beta of 1.73.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $120.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.36 million. SITE Centers had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 48.48%.

SITE Centers Profile

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

