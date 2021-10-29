Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 29,928 Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,273,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,928 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.00% of Upwork worth $74,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in shares of Upwork by 118.9% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Upwork in the first quarter worth about $38,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Upwork by 20.2% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Upwork by 485.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upwork in the second quarter worth about $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Upwork alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Upwork from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Upwork from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Upwork in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.55.

UPWK stock opened at $48.98 on Friday. Upwork Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.24 and a fifty-two week high of $64.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -244.90 and a beta of 1.91.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.09). Upwork had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $128.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Leela Srinivasan sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total value of $326,016.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,345.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.44, for a total value of $79,209.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,785 shares of company stock worth $3,042,686 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

About Upwork

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.