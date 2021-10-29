Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:JDD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:JDD) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 79.4% from the September 30th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

JDD stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,290. Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $7.33 and a 52-week high of $11.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.196 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.19%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $119,000. Congress Park Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund

Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC, NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC, Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated, Symphony Asset Management LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP.

