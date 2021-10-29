Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 20,248 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the previous session’s volume of 17,296 shares.The stock last traded at $24.00 and had previously closed at $23.65.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Nyxoah in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Nyxoah in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Nyxoah in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nyxoah in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.61.

Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

