Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) Shares Up 8.2%

Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) shot up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.00 and last traded at $26.00. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 17,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.02.

Several research firms have issued reports on NYXH. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Nyxoah in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nyxoah in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Nyxoah in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Nyxoah in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.61.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nyxoah stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

