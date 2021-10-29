Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $145.00 to $155.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Oasis Petroleum traded as high as $120.82 and last traded at $119.67, with a volume of 3166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.94.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Oasis Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oasis Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.97 and its 200-day moving average is $88.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $393.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.33 million. Equities analysts predict that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from Oasis Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile (NASDAQ:OAS)

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

