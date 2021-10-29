Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Acquires 28,481 Shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its holdings in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) by 50.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 85,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,481 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Newmark Group in the second quarter valued at about $291,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Newmark Group by 125.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 896,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,763,000 after acquiring an additional 498,233 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Newmark Group by 6.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 118,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 7,076 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Newmark Group by 113.2% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 469,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,638,000 after acquiring an additional 249,212 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in Newmark Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 6,264,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,235,000 after acquiring an additional 274,522 shares during the period. 55.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

NASDAQ:NMRK opened at $14.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $15.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.80.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 25.07%. The firm had revenue of $629.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.93 million. On average, research analysts predict that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.30%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NMRK. Zacks Investment Research raised Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Newmark Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmark Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.