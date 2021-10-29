Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 55.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,353 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 199.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1,462.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

NYSE WTS opened at $187.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.99 and a 12-month high of $187.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.86, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.88.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.48 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 15.51%. Watts Water Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 26.80%.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 13,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total value of $2,220,286.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $246,782.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at $2,372,139. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.