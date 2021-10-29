Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Invests $1.23 Million in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 38,516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 55.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 84.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,154 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 47.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FLWS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lowered their price target on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ FLWS opened at $29.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.51 and a twelve month high of $39.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.72.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 26.47% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $309.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas G. Hartnett sold 7,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $225,695.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 148,769 shares in the company, valued at $4,775,484.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven A. Lightman sold 5,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $184,079.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 152,373 shares of company stock valued at $4,852,067. 51.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc retails floral products and gifts on-line. The company’s e-commerce business platform features an all-star family of brands, including: 1-800-Flowers.com, 1-800-Baskets.com, Cheryl’s Cookies, Harry & David, PersonalizationMall.com, Shari’s Berries, FruitBouquets.com, Moose Munch, The Popcorn Factory, Wolferman’s Bakery, Stock Yards and Simply Chocolate.

