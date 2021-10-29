Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Takes $1.11 Million Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.4% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.0% during the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 1,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.2% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 12,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COF has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Stephens upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.47.

In other news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total value of $3,307,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 12,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total value of $2,137,279.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 32,718 shares of company stock valued at $5,521,349 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

COF opened at $152.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $165.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.11. The company has a market capitalization of $68.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $70.78 and a 52 week high of $177.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

