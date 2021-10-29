OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Receives “Neutral” Rating from CIBC

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by CIBC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$3.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.58% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut OceanaGold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on OceanaGold to C$2.55 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$3.25 price objective on shares of OceanaGold in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded OceanaGold to a “buy” rating and set a C$2.80 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OceanaGold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.93.
Shares of OceanaGold stock traded up C$0.04 on Friday, hitting C$2.37. 455,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,161,736. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.27 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.33. OceanaGold has a 1-year low of C$1.58 and a 1-year high of C$2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.67.
In related news, Director Catherine Gignac acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.37 per share, with a total value of C$237,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$237,000.
OceanaGold Company Profile
OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.
