OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Receives “Neutral” Rating from CIBC

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by CIBC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$3.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut OceanaGold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on OceanaGold to C$2.55 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$3.25 price objective on shares of OceanaGold in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded OceanaGold to a “buy” rating and set a C$2.80 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OceanaGold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.93.

Get OceanaGold alerts:

Shares of OceanaGold stock traded up C$0.04 on Friday, hitting C$2.37. 455,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,161,736. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.27 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.33. OceanaGold has a 1-year low of C$1.58 and a 1-year high of C$2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.67.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$224.36 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that OceanaGold will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Catherine Gignac acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.37 per share, with a total value of C$237,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$237,000.

OceanaGold Company Profile

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

See Also: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.