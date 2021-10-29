OctoFi (OCTO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $65,385.00

OctoFi (CURRENCY:OCTO) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 29th. Over the last seven days, OctoFi has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. One OctoFi coin can currently be bought for about $7.99 or 0.00012785 BTC on major exchanges. OctoFi has a market cap of $6.38 million and $65,385.00 worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.29 or 0.00050070 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003235 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $155.54 or 0.00248896 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00004768 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.75 or 0.00098805 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00011244 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

OctoFi Profile

OCTO is a coin. Its launch date was June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,953 coins. OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OctoFi is octo.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another. “

OctoFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OctoFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OctoFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OctoFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

