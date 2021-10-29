ODIN PROTOCOL (ODIN) Market Cap Achieves $3.36 Million

ODIN PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:ODIN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. Over the last week, ODIN PROTOCOL has traded up 41.1% against the dollar. ODIN PROTOCOL has a market capitalization of $3.36 million and approximately $72,120.00 worth of ODIN PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ODIN PROTOCOL coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000310 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001608 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.94 or 0.00070670 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.34 or 0.00072917 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.77 or 0.00096128 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,500.34 or 1.00520338 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,355.14 or 0.07004440 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00021613 BTC.

About ODIN PROTOCOL

ODIN PROTOCOL’s total supply is 89,337,061 coins and its circulating supply is 17,468,925 coins. ODIN PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @odinprotocol . The Reddit community for ODIN PROTOCOL is https://reddit.com/r/OdinProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ODIN PROTOCOL

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODIN PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODIN PROTOCOL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ODIN PROTOCOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

