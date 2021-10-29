OI S A/S (NYSE:OIBR.C) Stock Price Down 3%

OI S A/S (NYSE:OIBR.C) shares were down 3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.79 and last traded at $0.81. Approximately 286,817 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 484,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.84.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.88.

About OI S A/S (NYSE:OIBR.C)

Oi SA, a switched fixed-line telephony services concessionaire, provides integrated telecommunication services in Brazil. The company offers fixed telephony services, including voice, data communication, and pay TV services; local and intraregional long-distance carrier services; domestic and international long-distance services; mobile telephony and corporate solutions; and installation, maintenance, and repair services, as well as value-added services and commercial data transmission services.

