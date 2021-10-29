Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target Raised to $287.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $262.00 to $287.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ODFL. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $264.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Wolfe Research lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $281.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $278.63.

ODFL opened at $335.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $38.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52-week low of $185.20 and a 52-week high of $335.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $290.15 and its 200-day moving average is $269.35.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 18.80%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.08%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

