Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

In other news, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 57,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $1,726,236.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Deanne Rhynard sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $501,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,105. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 415,845 shares of company stock valued at $12,390,767.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLO. Raine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OLO in the 1st quarter valued at $903,077,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OLO in the 1st quarter valued at $82,584,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of OLO in the 1st quarter valued at $41,686,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OLO in the 1st quarter valued at $35,180,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in OLO during the first quarter worth $34,307,000. 47.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE OLO opened at $26.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.35. OLO has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $49.00.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $35.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.17 million. The business’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that OLO will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

