Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Shares Sold by Blackstone Inc

Blackstone Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc owned about 0.14% of OLO worth $7,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OLO. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of OLO by 5.1% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of OLO by 25.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Nellore Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in OLO in the first quarter valued at $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in OLO by 137.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in OLO during the first quarter worth about $48,000. 47.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OLO alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OLO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

In related news, insider Deanne Rhynard sold 15,000 shares of OLO stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $501,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,900 shares in the company, valued at $699,105. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Nithya B. Das sold 20,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $710,809.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 415,845 shares of company stock valued at $12,390,767.

NYSE OLO opened at $26.75 on Friday. Olo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.35.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $35.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.17 million. OLO’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Olo Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About OLO

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.