One Fin Capital Management LP Purchases New Shares in Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IVAN)

One Fin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IVAN) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 797,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,111,000. Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition makes up 3.2% of One Fin Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $2,412,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $2,034,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $913,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its holdings in Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition by 17.9% during the second quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 65,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $612,000. Institutional investors own 53.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition alerts:

Separately, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:IVAN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,287. Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $11.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a current ratio of 6.12.

Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Profile

Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IVAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.