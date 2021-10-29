Onooks Achieves Market Cap of $5.54 Million (OOKS)

Onooks (CURRENCY:OOKS) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 29th. Onooks has a market capitalization of $5.54 million and $187,604.00 worth of Onooks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Onooks coin can currently be purchased for $0.55 or 0.00000878 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Onooks has traded up 18.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001609 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.16 or 0.00071064 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.01 or 0.00070816 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.24 or 0.00095320 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,069.74 or 0.99876369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,353.37 or 0.07005008 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00021891 BTC.

Onooks Coin Profile

Onooks’ total supply is 12,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,140,204 coins. The Reddit community for Onooks is https://reddit.com/r/onooks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Onooks’ official Twitter account is @onooksdev

Buying and Selling Onooks

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Onooks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Onooks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Onooks using one of the exchanges listed above.

