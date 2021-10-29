Open Platform Price Reaches $0.0029 on Top Exchanges (OPEN)

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 29th. Open Platform has a total market capitalization of $3.10 million and $95,701.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Open Platform has traded down 45% against the U.S. dollar. One Open Platform coin can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00049780 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003226 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $142.41 or 0.00229446 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.86 or 0.00099658 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004677 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00011125 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

OPEN is a coin. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

