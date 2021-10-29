Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Posts Earnings Results

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Opera had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 109.82%. Opera updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.
NASDAQ OPRA traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $8.33. 164,393 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,843. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.06. The company has a market cap of $959.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.18. Opera has a 12 month low of $8.14 and a 12 month high of $13.93.
Separately, TheStreet raised Opera from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.
Opera Company Profile
Opera Ltd. engages in the provision of web browsers through its subsidiaries. Its products include Opera browser for Windows, iOS, and Linux computers, as well as the mobile apps Opera for Android, Opera Mini, Opera Touch, and Opera News. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.
