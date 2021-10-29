OptionRoom Trading Up 11.7% Over Last Week (ROOM)

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 29th. During the last week, OptionRoom has traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. OptionRoom has a total market capitalization of $2.64 million and $105,011.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OptionRoom coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000347 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.61 or 0.00069875 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.49 or 0.00071315 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.27 or 0.00097181 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60,892.81 or 0.99848682 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,287.64 or 0.07030638 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00022980 BTC.

About OptionRoom

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

Buying and Selling OptionRoom

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OptionRoom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OptionRoom using one of the exchanges listed above.

