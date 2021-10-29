Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT) Raised to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orange County Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:OBT opened at $39.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Orange County Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.05 and a fifty-two week high of $41.00.

Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.27. On average, analysts expect that Orange County Bancorp will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Orange County Bancorp stock. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Orange County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 627,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,063,000. Orange County Bancorp makes up approximately 3.8% of Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 11.14% of Orange County Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter. 16.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orange County Bancorp Company Profile

Orange County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking solutions. The firm operates through Banking and Wealth Management segments. It offers banking solutions such as business, personal banking, special services, trusts and investment services.

