Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Orange (NYSE:ORAN)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup lowered Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Tuesday. Finally, downgraded shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

NYSE:ORAN opened at $11.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.16 and its 200-day moving average is $11.78. The company has a market cap of $29.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. Orange has a 52-week low of $10.73 and a 52-week high of $13.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Orange during the third quarter worth $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Orange during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Orange by 43.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Orange during the second quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Orange during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

About Orange

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

