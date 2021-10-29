Origin Dollar (OUSD) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2.13 Million

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 29th. One Origin Dollar coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC on major exchanges. Origin Dollar has a total market cap of $9.04 million and approximately $2.13 million worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.61 or 0.00069875 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.49 or 0.00071315 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.27 or 0.00097181 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,892.81 or 0.99848682 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,287.64 or 0.07030638 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00022980 BTC.

About Origin Dollar

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 18,887,835 coins and its circulating supply is 9,002,927 coins. Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Origin Dollar’s official website is www.ousd.com . The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol

Buying and Selling Origin Dollar

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origin Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

