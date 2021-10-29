Orogen Royalties (OTCMKTS:EMRRF) Trading Down 2.9%

Orogen Royalties Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMRRF) fell 2.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.28 and last traded at $0.28. 8,571 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 124,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.29.

Orogen Royalties Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EMRRF)

Orogen Royalties Inc operates as a mineral exploration company in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company operates through two segments, Mineral Royalties and Mineral Exploration Project Generation. It has a portfolio of gold, copper, silver, and precious and base metal royalty projects. The company was formerly known as Evrim Resources Corp.

