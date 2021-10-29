Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) Short Interest Update

Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the September 30th total of 302,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Orphazyme A/S in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Orphazyme A/S in the 2nd quarter worth about $172,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Orphazyme A/S in the 1st quarter worth about $1,120,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orphazyme A/S in the 2nd quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Orphazyme A/S in the 2nd quarter worth about $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORPH traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $3.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,817,472. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.35. The company has a market cap of $136.66 million and a P/E ratio of -1.15. Orphazyme A/S has a 52-week low of $3.78 and a 52-week high of $77.77.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orphazyme A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Orphazyme A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases. The company focuses on the amplification of heat-shock proteins to develop and commercialize therapeutics for diseases caused by protein misfolding and aggregation, and lysosomal dysfunction, including lysosomal storage and neuromuscular degenerative diseases.

