Orthofix Medical (OFIX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Orthofix Medical has set its FY 2021 guidance at $0.740-$0.820 EPS.
Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.16. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 1.78% and a positive return on equity of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $121.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.35 million. On average, analysts expect Orthofix Medical to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of Orthofix Medical stock opened at $35.39 on Friday. Orthofix Medical has a 52-week low of $30.58 and a 52-week high of $48.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $697.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.26 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.66 and a 200-day moving average of $40.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.17.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.
Orthofix Medical Company Profile
Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.
