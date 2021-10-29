Orthofix Medical (OFIX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Orthofix Medical has set its FY 2021 guidance at $0.740-$0.820 EPS.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.16. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 1.78% and a positive return on equity of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $121.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.35 million. On average, analysts expect Orthofix Medical to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Orthofix Medical stock opened at $35.39 on Friday. Orthofix Medical has a 52-week low of $30.58 and a 52-week high of $48.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $697.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.26 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.66 and a 200-day moving average of $40.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.17.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Orthofix Medical stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) by 129,400.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,295 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Orthofix Medical were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 95.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

