Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.53 Per Share

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Owens Corning in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.53 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.31. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Owens Corning’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.35 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OC. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.88.

NYSE:OC opened at $93.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.37. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.54. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $64.56 and a twelve month high of $109.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.06. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OC. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 294 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Owens Corning by 3,875.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the second quarter worth about $48,000. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.96%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

