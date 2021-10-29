Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. Invests $1.45 Million in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAH)

Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,623,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,181,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,388,000. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,933,000.

Get Atlantic Coastal Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ACAH remained flat at $$9.71 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.69. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $9.99.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Coastal Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.