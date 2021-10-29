Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. Makes New $12.83 Million Investment in Glenfarne Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GGMC)

Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Glenfarne Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GGMC) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,329,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,834,000. Glenfarne Merger accounts for about 0.6% of Owl Creek Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.13% of Glenfarne Merger as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GGMC. Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in shares of Glenfarne Merger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,884,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Glenfarne Merger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,640,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Glenfarne Merger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,078,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Glenfarne Merger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,340,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Glenfarne Merger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,448,000. 42.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GGMC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,402. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.69. Glenfarne Merger Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.40 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

Glenfarne Merger Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

