Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. Makes New $86.01 Million Investment in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,941,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,010,000. Exelon makes up about 3.9% of Owl Creek Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.20% of Exelon as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its position in Exelon by 101.5% in the 2nd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,773,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,582,000 after purchasing an additional 893,220 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Exelon by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 452,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,066,000 after purchasing an additional 14,581 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 180,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,000,000 after acquiring an additional 20,647 shares during the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 15.4% in the second quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 5,816,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,712,000 after acquiring an additional 776,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 65.0% in the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 12,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

EXC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.38.

Shares of EXC stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,007,202. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $52.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.44. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $38.35 and a one year high of $52.80.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. Exelon had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

