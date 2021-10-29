OWNDATA Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (OWN)

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 29th. During the last seven days, OWNDATA has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar. One OWNDATA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OWNDATA has a total market capitalization of $800,123.69 and $3.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.73 or 0.00458465 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000163 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000089 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001281 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $588.51 or 0.00940990 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003447 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

About OWNDATA

OWNDATA is a coin. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,200,762,791 coins. OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OWNDATA is owndata.network . The official message board for OWNDATA is medium.com/@owndata

According to CryptoCompare, “Owndata is a crypto marketplace for data sellers and buyers. Site Owners/Editors have to sign up and get an Owndata user account in order to register their websites to OwnData Blockchain Platform. Owndata generates a unique pixel code (unique cookie) for each website in return. The addition of this unique cookie to a web site immediately enables the collection of visitors’ data. “

OWNDATA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OWNDATA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OWNDATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

