Oxford Bank (OTCMKTS:OXBC) Trading Up 2.3%

Oxford Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:OXBC)’s stock price was up 2.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $32.97 and last traded at $32.97. Approximately 428 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.24.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.40.

Oxford Bank (OTCMKTS:OXBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Oxford Bank Corp. (Michigan) engages in the provision of financial and banking services. Its services include personal checking, saving, and loans; business savings, checking, and loans; and treasury management. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Oxford, MI.

