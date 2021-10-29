Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) will report earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Oxford Lane Capital’s earnings. Oxford Lane Capital reported earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oxford Lane Capital will report full year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Oxford Lane Capital.

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $41.70 million for the quarter.

OXLC has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley assumed coverage on Oxford Lane Capital in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oxford Lane Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:OXLC traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.05. 34,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,024,074. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.17. Oxford Lane Capital has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $7.94.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0675 per share. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OXLC. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Oxford Lane Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Lane Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the second quarter worth $109,000.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in maximizing total return by investing in debt and equity tranches of collateralized loan obligation vehicles. The company was founded on June 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

