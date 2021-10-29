Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on Oxford Lane Capital in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of OXLC opened at $7.94 on Wednesday. Oxford Lane Capital has a 52-week low of $4.21 and a 52-week high of $7.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.17.

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $41.70 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 31.8% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 212,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 51,255 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oxford Lane Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. DCM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 110,796 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Delphi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 161,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 49,180 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 44,333 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 24,133 shares during the period.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in maximizing total return by investing in debt and equity tranches of collateralized loan obligation vehicles. The company was founded on June 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

