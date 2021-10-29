Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Insider Alexander C. Karp Sells 638,629 Shares

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $16,285,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Alexander C. Karp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 4th, Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $14,222,267.83.

On Monday, August 2nd, Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $14,081,769.45.

Shares of PLTR opened at $25.64 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.82. The firm has a market cap of $50.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.10.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 95.14% and a positive return on equity of 20.55%. The firm had revenue of $375.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.60 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.75.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 22.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,193,000 after buying an additional 63,538 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth $10,272,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth $44,315,000. Ocean Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 41.7% in the second quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 42,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 12,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth $27,000. 22.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

