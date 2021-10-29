Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 401,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,476 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.58% of Palomar worth $30,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Palomar by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 128,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Palomar by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 169,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,772,000 after purchasing an additional 46,723 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Palomar by 893.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 425,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,110,000 after purchasing an additional 382,702 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Palomar by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 877,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,212,000 after purchasing an additional 112,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Palomar by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Palomar from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

In related news, President Heath A. Fisher sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.33, for a total transaction of $522,145.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $1,024,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 58,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,770,725 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PLMR opened at $88.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 215.79 and a beta of -0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.70. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.01 and a 1-year high of $115.40.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $57.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.72 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 5.95%. Palomar’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

