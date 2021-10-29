Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $3,120.00

Shares of Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,120 ($40.76) and last traded at GBX 80.90 ($1.06), with a volume of 3690913 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 80.70 ($1.05).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Pantheon Resources from GBX 115 ($1.50) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 63.20 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 47.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £558.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.96.

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. It owns 100% interests in Greater Alkaid project located in Alaska; and approximately 66,000 acres in the State of Alaska's North Slope. The company also holds interests in Tyler and Polk Counties, East Texas.

